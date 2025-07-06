Watson season 2 spoilers: Is Moriarty returning?

What are the chances that we do end up seeing more of Randall Park as Moriarty over the course of Watson season 2 on CBS?

At this point, we do think it is worth noting that (spoiler alert) the character died at the end of season 1. How can you bring him back? Well, the greater world of Sherlock Holmes is full of ghosts — or, at the very least ghosts who live in characters’ heads. All of this allows for a possibility.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Well in a new interview right now with TV Insider, executive producer Craig Sweeny had the following to say on the subject that we could be seeing more of the Moriarty character in some form:

“I definitely wouldn’t rule it out … I mean, definitely the act will haunt Watson, and you’d be a fool to say, I would never allow Randall Park to act in our show. I mean, I would love to see him again.”

Meanwhile, the EP also went on to say why exactly why the decision was made to kill off such an iconic person in the first place:

“We didn’t start the season going, ‘Oh, Moriarty is going to die at the end of the season.’ But we created this constellation of circumstances where no matter what happened, no matter what they did with him, even if they put him in a lockdown prison in Colorado where there’s no contact with anybody, he still has this trove of DNA somewhere that would allow him to do to essentially anybody in the world what he did to Adam and Stephens … And so I believe that Watson really approached that from a perspective of doing the least harm and even though it upended and that decision will have a lot of ramifications on the character going forward, I don’t think even given that he would change what he did because it was a question of, how do I minimize the damage from this situation?”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that this move was made with a certain measure of confidence — namely, confidence that the story will only get crazier from here on out and there are still some more villains coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Watson right now, including other insight on what is to come

What are you most eager to see over the course of Watson season 2?

Do you think we’re going to be seeing a new Big Bad enter the picture? Share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







