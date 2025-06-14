Watson season 2 spoilers: Morris Chestnut on Matt Berry possibility

Through the first season of Watson on CBS, we had a chance to hear Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Is there still a chance that we actually see him appear?

On paper, you can argue of course that Holmes is dead … but that doesn’t mean he actually is. Meanwhile, there is also still a chance of flashbacks! The What We Do in the Shadows alum is fantastic, and of course we love the idea of him possibly showing up. Whether or not he will, however, is an entirely different story.

Speaking recently per Deadline, though, star Morris Chesnut himself made it clear that personally, he would love nothing more than to see the character back in action:

I will say Holmes, you know, in the mythology, does come back… and we are part of the mythology.

Chestnut also said that one other person he would love to see on the show at some point is Lucy Liu, which would certainly be fun for Elementary. The two shows certainly share similar DNA behind the scenes, and Liu played Joan Watson on that series for many years. Our only hope is that the producers are able to make this happen eventually.

As for the season 2 story…

Morris noted that for now, there is very much a plan to focus heavily on some of the medical cases. When you remember that this show is airing on CBS, it makes sense for them to feature heavily into the DNA of the story. Honestly, it would be more strange if that was not the case, all things considered.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

