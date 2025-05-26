Watson season 2 premiere date: CBS boss on long wait

For those who are not currently aware, Watson season 2 is going to be coming to CBS — however, you are going to be waiting until 2026 to see it.

So why such a long wait here? Well, as it turns out, there are a lot of different reasons for it, whether it be the show having a shorter episode order or it doing recently well in its timeslot starting in the winter. At the end of the day, though, it really just comes down to real estate.

Speaking per Deadline recently, CBS Entertainment head Amy Reisenbach had the following to say about the decision to hold off on new episodes this fall:

“We’ll definitely be pushing viewers to binge it on Paramount+ in the meantime … But there truly was a lack of room on the schedule. You look at that schedule, there’s no other real logical place for it.”

The executive produced that Watson has performed really well on the streaming service over the past few months, and that may help to explain why it received such a quick renewal. When it does return, the bad news is that it is going to be in a Sundays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot that has been notoriously difficult. However, it does have two great lead-ins courtesy of season 3 of Tracker and then Y: Marshals, the new Yellowstone spin-off that is poised to star Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. That is one of those shows that could easily pull a huge audience — even if we do not expect it to be as hardcore or super-serialized as what we saw on the Paramount Network drama. (Then again, isn’t there always a chance that the show could find a way to surprise us?)

