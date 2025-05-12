Watson season 2: Is Sherlock Holmes still alive?

In the wake of everything that transpired during the Watson season 1 finale, this feels like a perfect time to dive further into season 2. In particular, why not take on one of the most important questions now? By that, we of course mean the question as to whether or not Sherlock Holmes is actually somehow still out there.

While on paper it could be easy to argue that a character should not “come back from the dead,” this is precisely the sort of world where this could happen. Just remember for a moment what we have seen with some iterations of the character! Why wouldn’t the show consider this now?

For now, let’s just say that Morris Chesnut would love for something like this to transpire. Just see more of what he had to say on the subject in a new interview with TV Insider:

“I believe that Sherlock is still alive. I think so. He’s so brilliant at everything that he’s done, and he has such an effect on Watson to have to, as a character, deal with his loss — Of course, it was great motivation to also handle Moriarty the way he did. But I would like to think that Sherlock is still somewhere there. And there was a scene earlier where Watson felt that he saw Sherlock. And so having that feeling, it would be great for him to still be around. I think Craig may have a different feeling, but Morris feels it would be great to have Sherlock.”

We know that Matt Berry of What We Do in the Shadows fame ended up voicing the character in the first season, but he has yet to appear on-screen. Personally we would love to see this happen, but we tend to think that a lot would come down to the actor’s schedule.

