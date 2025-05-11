Watson season 2 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the big season 1 finale tonight at CBS, what more is there to say about a Watson season 2? When will it premiere?

First and foremost here, let’s just issue a quick reminder that the Morris Chestnut series is going to be coming back for more. The network clearly invested a lot into trying to make it a hit, giving it a huge premiere opportunity and a ton of promotion at that time. While we would not say that it has performed as well as the first season of Tracker last year, it has become a solid hit.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

So when will you expect to see it back? Well, let’s just say that you could be waiting for a good while here to see what is coming up. CBS has already unveiled their fall schedule and within that, it is clear that Watson is going to be coming on Sunday nights again at midseason — in other words, a premiere is going to be coming most likely in February or early March. It is unlikely that you will see that beforehand due likely to all the various awards shows and sporting events that are coming up in January.

What sort of stories do we want to see?

Obviously the medical-drama angle of the series is still going to be there, so there is no real reason to worry about that at all. Instead, let’s just say that there is going to be a chance to see a little bit more Sherlock Holmes Easter eggs and/or characters from the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle source material. Why wouldn’t you want that? Of course, we also hope for some big-name guest stars — basically, the sort of people who can get people back to the show after a really long period of time.

Related – Get some more news right now on Watson right away

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







