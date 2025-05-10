Watson season 1 finale promo: Will Stephens or Adam survive?

Tomorrow night on CBS, the Watson season 1 finale is poised to arrive. What exactly can you expect to see throughout?

Well, it only feels right to start things off here by noting that there is a huge life-or-death decision to be made entering this installment when it comes to the Crofts. Is either Stephens or Adam going to die? If there a way to save both? The promo for the finale suggests that a coin flip could actually determine which one lives and which one dies.

Now that we’ve said all of that, this is where we will come in to state that this situation is probably a bit more complicated than that. We do think there could still be a last-minute twist to save both, but there are also some other problems to be dealt with. Let’s just note here that you have to think about Ingrid, and then Moriarty is of course lurking out there. Is the finale going to have a big-time showdown? We hope so, mostly from the vantage point of giving Randall Park the best material possible. He was such a surprising choice for the character, but that has also been a major part of the fun.

Will there be a huge cliffhanger at the end of the finale?

For now, we’d argue that it is pretty darn likely for a number of reasons, with the biggest one here being that there is a season 2 coming. The producers may not have known it at the time in which the story was written; however, at the same time, we do tend to think that they were confident and wanted to put their best foot forward to try and make something happen.

Watch the full preview for the Watson finale here.

What are you the most eager to see heading into the Watson season 1 finale?

