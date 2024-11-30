Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 30, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Isn’t this a great opportunity to cap off Thanksgiving week with some comedy?

Well, in theory here the answer to that question is a yes. However, that does not mean that it is going to happen in the slightest. Rather, the reality at present is that there is no new SNL on the air tonight, and you are going to be waiting for a while to see the cast and crew back.

As for the reason for the additional week off, it’s not that complicated. Saturday Night Live has a rapid pre-production cycle where most of the sketches are written and rehearsed in the days leading up to a show. By virtue of that, a new episode this weekend would’ve meant that the entire cast and crew would have been working on Thanksgiving. That’s far from ideal, no?

Here is the good news: Come December 7, you are going to see a new installment hosted by Paul Mescal of Gladiator II, one that will also feature Shaboozey as a musical guest. (For those unaware, he actually just performed the halftime show at the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game.) There is almost certainly going to be a new episode on December 14 as well, though an exact host / musical guest have not been named as of this writing. A December 21 episode could be theoretically possible, as SNL does typically have some sort of big, incredible Christmas spectacular close to the holidays, often with a big-name musical guest. It’s still possible that we get that, and it is just shifted to the 14th.

One way or another, we’re sure that we will get some more info on the schedule pretty soon. Keep your eyes peeled for more info on that.

