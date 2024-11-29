What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 9 video: A journey

Monday night’s What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 9 is right around the corner and with that, of course, comes a question. Can this episode manage to top what we saw earlier this week?

From our vantage point, we are coming off of what is one of the best episodes of the season, at least from the vantage point of comedy. Still, we do understand the critique over the lack of an ongoing storyline here, and that Jerry has basically vanished over the past few weeks.

Based on the preview for the next new episode over here, it does feel like one of the major storylines here is going to be watching many of the vampires / plus The Guide, try to make it back to Staten Island from another part of New York City. It feels like there is a pretty easy solution to this (take a cab!), but that’s not what we are seemingly getting here. Instead, we have them wandering around and seeing a lot of other vampires … including some from the meatpacking district.

All of this, at least in theory, has the potential to be all sorts of fun — and we really just hope that the story here lives up to the hype. Also, can we at least have a couple of things that bring us closer to an endgame? It is worth noting that there are only three stories left and by virtue of that, doesn’t it feel necessary on some level that we start to build towards an endgame? We tend to think that we should get a sense of whether or not it is okay for the vampires to enjoy their current existence in perpetuity … and also, what the future could be for Nandor and Guillermo. There’s a reason so many ‘ship them!

