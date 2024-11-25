What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 9: Accusations

Based on what we know about What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 9 on FX at the moment, one thing can be said: Be prepared. Given that there are just three episodes remaining, doesn’t it feel like all of them are going to be absolutely bonkers?

Also, what is going to be especially exciting about next week’s “Come Out and Play” is the potential that it presents to feature more vampires within New York — and potentially, show the differences between them and of course Nandor and his friends.

To get a bit more in the way of info here, check out the What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

The vampires get blamed for a murder at a meeting of all the New York vampires and must find a way back to the safety of Staten Island.

Does this mean that the party murdered was also a vampire and, if so, will they be targets for the rest of their days in New York? It could at least be a good argument for the show setting up some sort of significant exit for everyone out of the city. The series and/or the documentary about these characters has to end somehow, right? This could be at least one way to make that happen.

Of course, with that being said we honestly don’t need What We Do in the Shadows to be one of those shows that actually gives some sort of super-defined end. After all, would anyone be that upset in the event that the story concluded with an open door for it to come back at some other point? Well, at the very least, that is how we view things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on What We Do in the Shadows

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







