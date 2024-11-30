Is FROM new tonight on MGM+? Season 4 hopes

Is FROM new tonight on MGM+? At this point, we more than understand anyone out there who wants more answers. How can you not, all things considered?

Well, this is where we do have to step in here and share the rather unfortunate news that alas, there is no new installment tonight. There may not be one, in fact, for the next year! Last week marked the epic and absolutely-insane season 3 finale and now, there is little that we can do other than wait and see what the future holds.

What we know right now is that MGM+ has already technically greenlit the show for another chapter, and you do not have to worry about that. It is set to premiere in 2026, and we hope that filming will begin as soon as the brutal winter is over in Nova Scotia.

Of course, one of the primary questions you have to think about right now is the state of things following Jim’s death — and also, whether or not anyone else is going to learn about the Man in Yellow. He seems to be the voice we heard at the end of last season. Meanwhile, he also could be the person behind the entire town! There are still so many different things we need an answer to, and we tend to think that we will start to understand more about what Tabitha and Jade can do to save themselves and others.

Also, are there some other reincarnations that we have to think about? This is something that, at least for now, we are left to wonder about. We tend to think everyone is in the town for a reason, but we have to wait and see what those reasons are.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 when it arrives over on MGM+?

