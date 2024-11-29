Before season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Big twist ahead?

If you have been watching Before on Apple TV+ from the very beginning, then you know how easy to is to theorize about this show.

What is really going on within this series? What is the connection between Eli and Noah? There are so many interesting ways to look at this relationship. You can argue that the Noah Eli sees is a projection of thoughts from his past — or, you could argue that the two are actually the same person. We’ve speculated that Eli may be dead, that he murdered Lynn, or that she actually died in a totally different way than the show has told us so far.

So is episode 8 going to be where the truth is finally revealed here? We’d love that but at the same time, nothing has been confirmed. Our sentiment is that it makes the most sense for the producers to give us at least a few crumbs or clues soon; after all, isn’t that the best way to pay things off in the finale? At the very least, we tend to think so.

One important thing that is absolutely in our mind personally here is that Before was never confirmed to be anything more than a one-season thing. While we do still think that the show could come back for more if successful enough, it probably was not built off of some guarantee that this is going to happen. We hope that at the very least, we understand how much of what we’re seeing is real, and how much is either metaphor or something else that is not entirely as it seems. We still don’t fully believe we are watching something supernatural here.

What do you most want to see moving into Before season 1 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

