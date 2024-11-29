Is SWAT new tonight on CBS, November 29, 2024?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We’ve had a lot of new stories presented as of late featuring Shemar Moore and the cast. Why not keep that going?

Well, here is where we come in with a mixture of good and bad news. The good news is that there are still two more episodes to air this calendar year. However, the bad news is that you won’t be seeing any more of it tonight. Hondo and the rest of 20-Squad are on break due to Black Friday and by virtue of that, we’ll be waiting until Friday, December 6 to see what it is coming up.

So what can we say about the first episode back? Well, the title here is “Home,” and the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what is coming:

“Home” – When two students are brutally attacked, 20-Squad contends with a possible honor killing. Meanwhile, Hondo and Nichelle have their first parenting dispute while searching for a suitable daycare, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This episode does a good job at least of reminding us that Nichelle is still going to be a part of the show here and there, even though Rochelle Aytes is a part of another show at this point in Watson, which is also airing on CBS.

Beyond “Home,” we should note that you will have an opportunity to see another episode on December 13, and then a hiatus after that. Following this, the series is going to return with the second part of the season in 2025, where it will be at a new timeslot in 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

