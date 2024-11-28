The Summit episode 10 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Summit episode 10 — otherwise known as the all-important finale!

So, what is set to transpire over the course of this 90-minute event? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that there are four contestants who are still remaining in the running here. The finale will feel intense, dangerous, and also surprising thanks to another twist or two. We should also remind you for a moment here that some contestants from the past are also poised to turn up.

Want to know more? Then check out the full The Summit episode 10 synopsis below:

“Season Finale: Judgement Day” – As the final four trekkers reach an impassable chasm at the peak of their journey, they must use a helicopter long line to cross one by one. During the obstacle, they discover a devastating twist from the Mountain’s Keeper: the last person will be left behind as payment for the assistance. Another surprise awaits the final three on the other side as Manu arrives with a shocking revelation involving the return of all 13 eliminated members of the group, on the season finale of THE SUMMIT, Wednesday, Dec. 4 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Manu Bennett serves as host.

One of the things that is probably the most exciting about this finale is that since this is a brand-new show, it does really add to the overall mystery as to 1) who is going to win and 2) how it happens. This could also be an ending that encourages people to check it out if positive word-of-mouth spreads; after all, the show may need more viewers or buzz! There is no season 2 renewal now, and the live ratings have hardly set the world on fire.

