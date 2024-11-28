YOU season 5 premiere date: What is realistic at Netflix?

What is going on when it comes to YOU season 5 over at Netflix? We know that filming for the Penn Badgley series has been done for a while. Just by virtue of that alone, we don’t blame anyone out there who has questions as to a possible premiere.

For the sake of this article, the question we have to raise here is honestly pretty simple: When is the series going to premiere? What is a realistic timeframe at this point?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

Well, for the time being, let’s just go ahead and rule out the rest of this year for one simple reason: There’s no real time left to promote it, and nor is there some sort of ample opportunity. This is a show that deserves a reasonable amount of time in order to be spotlighted by the streaming service, especially since it’s had such a fantastic run.

For now, we would say that a winter premiere date for YOU does make a whole lot of sense, and we are bracing to see it back at some point in February or early March. After all, this would mark about two years since the last season premiered, and that is a really long wait already for a show like this, one that does not have a ton of special effects. Of course, this is where we remind you that there is a specific reason for this, and it has a lot to do with the industry strikes of 2023 slowing down production. That may be a thing of the past, but it has still had an impact.

As for what the season 5 story will be…

To us, it really just comes down to the simple notion that Joe has done a lot of terrible things, and not everything is as buried away as he perhaps thinks…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to YOU right now, including more talk on the future

What do you most want to see moving into YOU season 5 when it premieres at Netflix?

Do you think that Joe will actually get his just desserts? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







