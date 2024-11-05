YOU season 5 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance for us to get some news on a YOU season 5 premiere date at Netflix between now and the end of October?

Of course, we are at the point now where patience for some may be starting to run thinner for a lot of people, given that it has been well over a year and a half now since season 4 wrapped up. Filming for the final chapter of the Penn Badgley series has also been done for a good while.

So, what gives here? We recognize that it probably took a good chunk of time for Netflix to get post-production for the show together but beyond just that, the streaming service is also going to be deliberate about when they bring the show back. They don’t have to hurry anything along here, so why in the world would they?

We do think that there’s a chance that we hear about the series returning this month but even if we get a date announcement, odds are YOU itself will not return until either January or February. We could see the show split into two parts again, as well.

As for what to expect story-wise…

Well, a good part of it will be Joe returning to his roots in New York, where he seemingly has managed to bury a lot of his past with Kate’s help. However, we know that sometimes, secrets do find a way to be unearthed, and we would not be super-shocked in the event that this does manage to transpire here. There are some loose ends out there who could come back to bite Joe in a major way…

What do you most want to see entering YOU season 5 over at Netflix?

Is there any one thing in particular you are ready to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — more updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

