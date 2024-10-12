YOU season 5 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about YOU season 5 at some point before the end of the month?

If you did not know already, this is going to be the final chapter of the Penn Badgley series, and we know that story-wise, the stakes here are certainly higher than ever. At the end of season 4, we saw the Joe Goldberg character arrive back in New York with Kate. This is a woman who is extremely smart and successful, but has also embraced all of the darkness within. Because of that, we also know that she is willing to embrace some of Joe’s darkness, which is a huge problem for everyone. He thinks that he has more power than ever before, but there are still some significant loose ends that could come back to bite him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

So what are the chances we learn more about a premiere date this month? Well, let’s say that there is a small chance, but we tend to think the more likely scenario is that Netflix reveals something in either November or December. It would make sense for this show to be back either in January or February, especially since filming is already done. The series could be split into halves again to extend it a little bit longer, at least if that is what the streamer wants.

As for who could be Joe’s undoing, as of right now we would point the finger mostly in the direction of Marienne. She is one of the most prominent loose ends that is out there, though there are also others. Netflix is keeping a lid on who could be coming back for the final season, but we expect at least a few cameos…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on YOU season 5 right now

What do you most want to see moving into the YOU season 5 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







