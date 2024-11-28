Dancing with the Stars 33 finale ratings make season 34 case

Even though there may not be an official Dancing with the Stars season 34 renewal as of yet over at ABC, let’s just say this: It feels like a sure thing. How can you say otherwise based on some of the latest ratings info?

According to a report that is coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, the final episode last night — one that saw Joey Graziadei declared the champion alongside pro Jenna Johnson — drew in total 6.36 million live+same-day viewers. This is the best total for a Dancing with the Stars final since 2020, a time when programming options were a little more limited due to the global health crisis.

So what is the reason for the surge this year? We honestly think it is the result of some smart choices. The hosting duo of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough have been well-received, and they add a touch of fun to a show that went through a rocky period with Tyra Banks. Meanwhile, the casting this season was fantastic, whether it be bringing on familiar Olympians, two popular Bachelor Nation leads, and then also rising stars like Chandler Kinney who have a dedicated following already. The show has managed to find a real layer of multi-generational appeal, which is critical for a series like this to stick around.

One other thing that matters here is the immediacy that is required to vote for your favorites — if you don’t watch live, you can’t help someone move on. Given the record vote totals we’ve seen for the season as of late, this is something that the producers have done a good job getting out there.

For all the reasons spelled out above, a Dancing with the Stars 34 is at this point a foregone conclusion. Now, we just have to wait and see who will be a part of it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

