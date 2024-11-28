Is Found new tonight on NBC, November 28, 2024?

Is Found new tonight on NBC? Well, let’s just start by saying this: We more than understand anyone who wants more. The Shanola Hampton series has already done a lot to prove itself as one of the best dramas of its kind out there, and we would love to see it keep up this momentum for a little while longer.

Now, unfortunately, this is where we do have to share the news that the series is on pause for a little while. After all, there is no new episode tonight and beyond that, the plan is to not bring it back until we get around to Thursday, January 16.

Why such a long wait here? Well, some of it is tied to wanting to have Found paired continuously with both Law & Order and SVU, whereas another part of it is tied to NBC just wanting to air all of these shows in batches. This means that when the three return, you’ll see a nice run of stories before another hiatus, and then another run of stories again.

Unfortunately, we are still way too far out from the next episode airing for us to say a whole lot more about it. However, if you have been watching since the beginning, you do have a reasonably good sense of what to expect. So much of the show is about the relationship between Gabi and Sir and one way or another, that is going to continue to be important to the story. Of course, there will also be some other isolated mysteries along the way, not that this is all that much of a surprise.

Hopefully, at some point in December, we are going to have a chance to get some more details about the next season 2 episode. Beyond just that, of course, we are also hoping that a season 3 happen! We’ll just have to wait and see on that.

