Is Doctor Odyssey new tonight on ABC, November 28, 2024?

Is Doctor Odyssey new tonight on ABC? Where are things going to go from here when it comes to the crazy cruise-ship story?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and do here is share some of the bad news: There is nothing more on the network tonight. Not only that, but we are going to be waiting for a really long time to see anything more. How long? Well, think in terms of March 6! That means that we are going to be sitting around and speculating for a rather long time to see what is actually going to happen.

Of course, one of the things that is especially fun about this show is just how much variance there really is in terms of reaction to it. There are those out there who think that this is a simple, breezy medical show set aboard the high seas. However, there are also thoughts who have larger theories that we are watching some sort of crazy dream and that Max never woke up after what happened to him at the onset of the global pandemic years ago.

In general, we know that there are a lot of episodes still to come and within that, of course there are some chances to see some more surprises! We are excited for what that means, but also cognizant that it will probably be February when we start to find out more. We also hope that in this time, we start to learn a little more about a possible season 2. After all, nothing has been decided as of right now, but we tend to think that in between the premise and the relationship that ABC has with executive producer Ryan Murphy, there is certainly a chance.

