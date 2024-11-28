Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, November 28, 2024?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? We’d love nothing more than to dive back into the world of the Carrie Preston series, and have more fun along the way!

So, is any of this going to happen? Well, let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: Not so much. Tonight is Thanksgiving and by virtue of that, nobody wants to hurt their ratings by putting new shows on the air. Come December 5, you are going to get it back alongside a lot of other typical programming across the board.

So what can you expect to see moving forward? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot of great stuff, from a holiday-themed storyline to one revolving around Carrie Preston’s real-life husband Michael Emerson stopping by. It’s a little unusual that we are getting a holiday episode and then another story before December ends, but that is exactly what is going on.

Now, without further ado, let’s set the table for what’s to come. Check out synopses for the next two episodes below…

Season 2 episode 6, “Gold, Frankincense and Murder” – Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers (Vanessa Bayer) go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the death. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 7, “One Angry Woman” – Elsbeth finally makes it as a true New Yorker when she is summoned to jury duty and lands on a murder trial where she faces off with the unusually difficult Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson), who will prove a formidable adversary, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*

