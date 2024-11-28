Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS, November 28, 2024?

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Is there a little more good stuff coming up featuring Jay, Sam, and a lot of familiar spirits?

Well, the first thing we should go ahead and do is share some of the bad news: The show is off the air tonight, at least insofar as new stories go. This marks the second straight week that we aren’t going to have to wait to get the cast and crew back but luckily, it’s going to be doing that sooner rather than later!

As a matter of fact, this is where we would go ahead and note that this is an especially good time to be a fan of Ghosts. There are four episodes coming over the course of the next three weeks! That means a lot of chances to see humor, new faces, but then also a two-part Christmas episode on December 19.

Of course, there will be plenty of time to get more into that; for now, let’s just share the synopses for the next two. Consider this a great way to set the table…

Season 4 episode 6, “The Primary Source” – When Sam’s book publisher requires source material for her biography on Isaac, she and Jay take a field trip to find a diary he claims he hid when he was alive, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 5 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 4 episode 7, “Sad Farnsby” – When Sam accidentally creates a rift between Sam and Jay’s neighbors, the Farnsbys, Henry Farnsby moves into Woodstone B&B. Also, Isaac and Nigel battle over a belated wedding present, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 12 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

