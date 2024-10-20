Ghosts season 4: Jay’s parents to appear in Christmas special

Ghosts season 4 is bracing to give us all sorts of great content over the next few months, including some holiday celebrations!

Now, we know already that the CBS hit does Halloween better than almost anyone, but why not pivot now moving into Christmas? There is going to be a one-hour Christmas special that is airing on Thursday, December 19, and there will be some special guest stars appearing over the course of it, as well.

According to a report from Deadline, you are going to see Timeless / Billions alum Sakina Jaffrey appear in the special as Jay’s mother; meanwhile, The Matrix alum Bernard White will be playing his father. The timing here is somewhat serendipitous, given that Dean Norris will be appearing as Sam’s dad on an upcoming episode, as well. Meanwhile, we also know now that Rose McIver is going to be directing an episode that will be shot soon and is set to air in 2025.

Because Ghosts is not pretty deep into its run, it does given the writers more opportunities to tell stories featuring family and all of these characters. That is something that is hard to do with a show that is early on, especially with a cast that is as massive as this one. It’s also why we will continuously make the case for these shows to go on for a long period of time, as there is something delightful about the familiarity you get with seeing people over the course of time.

Of course, we also love to celebrate Christmas Specials in general — it is rare to get some of great magnitude in this era, and the best ones tend to have a somewhat-timeless approach where you can revisit them years down the road without a lot of context when it comes to the story around them.

