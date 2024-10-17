Ghosts season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare to meet Sam’s dad

Following the big premiere tonight on CBS, why wouldn’t you want to learn more about Ghosts season 4 episode 2? After all, there is a lot to prepare for, and that of course includes a big-name guest star in Dean Norris!

There is a chance that you may have heard about the headlines already here, but the Breaking Bad star is going to be coming on board as Sam’s father. Anytime you have family around, doesn’t it mean that good things are going to happen story-wise? As a viewer sure, but for Sam, we do wonder whether or not it could mean some unexpected challenges. It certainly might when you consider that Woodstone has a new ghost wrecking some havoc at this point in Patience.

To get some more updates now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Ghosts season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Sam’s Dad” – When Sam’s dad (Dean Norris) comes to Woodstone for a visit, Patience (Mary Holland) puts their father-daughter relationship to the test. Also, Isaac must deal with the fallout from his breakup with Nigel and Thor and Flower handle an awkward situation with Nancy, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 24 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is it great to see that Isaac is still around following the premiere? Absolutely, but this is yet another reminder that he has put himself into quite a delicate situation at this point, one that is not going to be altogether easy for him to resolve. That’s what happens when you decide to break up a wedding at the last minute! There are some consequences that, in one way or another, you find yourself having to deal with.

