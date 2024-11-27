Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A November 2024 update

We are getting close to the end of the year and with that, it is fair to wonder about the future of Monsieur Spade on AMC. Is there no hope at all for a season 2 at this point?

Well, we will say that from our vantage point, we are as eager as anyone to see more of the Clive Owen series. The first season did offer up a certain element of closure and yet, there are certainly still questions to wonder — especially about that oh-so-mysterious Virginia Dell. Who is she and beyond just that, what is she supposed to represent? We are left to wonder about this still, and we’re not quite sure that is going to change unless the series comes back.

Well, we do think the biggest reason to revisit this conversation now is that with Thanksgiving happening, there may be people catching up on it for the first time. It has not been formally canceled and while we know there have been whispers, that doesn’t mean more is going to happen.

At this point, what we think AMC is trying to figure out here is whether there is a market for more Monsieur Spade when it comes to total audience. As brilliant as the show is, we also do need to make it clear that The Maltese Falcon is hardly some property that generates a ton of interest for viewers in 2024. This show has an uphill battle and is reliant mostly on word of mouth, especially when a lot of other series have a much easier job of commanding attention.

Still, a Monsieur Spade season 2 would be more than welcome in our eyes. Who doesn’t love a good noir that really captures a great sense of time and place?

What do you most want to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 2, provided we get it?

