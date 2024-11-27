Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/27?

Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? After what we just saw across all three shows, how can you not want more and soon?

Of course, it probably should not come as a shock that once the One Chicago franchise gets going, we don’t want there to be any interruptions! Why would we, given that so much of what we have is so consistently entertaining?

Unfortunately, here is where we have to issue the not-so-great reminder that the entire franchise is going to be off their air now until we get around to early January, and that means plenty of time to sit around and/or speculate as to what lies ahead. Our sentiment, at least for right now, is that we are going to be seeing Chicago Med live the most rent-free in our head of the three just because the way in which it ended. How can we not be eager to get some more answers on that cliffhanger? After all, the biggest thing that we know at the moment is that Dean Archer is now the only person who can save Goodwin from Cassidy, and he is not going to have a ton of time in order to do it.

As for the other shows, we suppose that over on Chicago PD, there is a lot of curiosity in particular when it comes to Reid and what he is planning for Voight — if he is planning anything at all. We just don’t think that he is staying quiet about Torres, Burgess, and Perez just for the sake of doing so. His wheels are probably turning in regards to something, but what exactly is that? It is one of those glorious mysteries we are hoping to see resolved at some point.

Related – See a new preview now entering the next Chicago Med in particular

What do you think we’ll see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and also Chicago PD as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







