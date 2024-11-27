Watson trailer, premiere date, and more for Morris Chestnut drama

The premiere of Watson is currently slated to arrive on Sunday, January 26 following the AFC Championship Game — want to know more about it?

Well, the first thing that we should personally point out here is the rather simple fact that the network has an extraordinary amount of belief in this series — and we also understand why, all things considered. We are talking about the ever-popular world of Sherlock Holmes mixed somewhat with a medical drama. This is the sort of series that almost always tends to do well, and we certainly think it helps that you also have someone here in Morris Chestnut who we 100% understand to be capable of leading his own show.

Before we venture too much further here, let’s go ahead and offer up the full description:

WATSON takes place six months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer where Watson and his team works to solve some of the most complicated mysteries that are out there. Now, we’re sure that there are some procedural elements mixed in, but it is our hope that we also get something more where there is a larger adversary (Moriarty!) to be battled with almost weekly. we don’t want the show to be fully week-to-week where there is no reason to watch live beyond a singular case.

Based on the full trailer here, what are you most excited to see heading into Watson over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







