Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4: Is Becka pregnant?

Going into Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+, we were well-aware of the chance of a big reveal pertaining to Becka. After all, the synopsis for the episode hinted at such!

However, her being pregnant at this point? Let’s just say that it makes her whole situation messier than ever, given that she clearly is unhappy in her current relationship and yet, Matt Claffin is still out there! He also had a pretty major role to play in this episode, as there is clearly something unresolved between the two of them.

As if this Becka – pregnancy reveal was not enough for you in this episode, remember a few of the other big moments we got! For starters, we saw her and Bibi break into Angelica’s place, looking for more proof about her potential blackmail against Grace. Instead, what happened is that Becka was caught running out and later arrested. (Oh, and Bibi took one of the rabbits.) One of the other things we learned is that Angelica clearly has some sort of scheme where she wants to take Grace’s daughter away from the Garvey clan outright, whether it be to hurt them or because she thinks that she’d be a better caretaker.

What makes all of this so complicated, at least from this point of view, is just how deluded we tend to personally think Fiona Shaw’s character is. She seems to have a whole holier-than-thou air she carries around and yet, is this compensation for something quite terrible that she has done in the past? At this point, we would not be surprised if this was the case at all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

