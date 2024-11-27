Night Court season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The sanitation strike

Next week on NBC, you are going to be seeing Night Court season 3 episode 3 — so what is following up the two-part premiere event?

Well, we do think that moving forward this season, the comedy is going to move more into territory that it is very-much comfortable with. To be specific, we are talking here all about individual cases that Abby has to figure out how to solve. Of course, there are going to be a lot of antics that you get a chance to see along the way. Where would this show be without that?

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see, we highly advise you to go ahead and check out the full Night Court season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

12/03/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : When a citywide sanitation strike makes its way into the courthouse, Abby must find a way to solve it. Julianne shows Dan how to make the most out of the strike. TV-PG

Is there a way to “make the most” out of a situation like this for Dan? We suppose that if nothing else, this episode will allow the characters to be a little bit creative.

Above all else, though, we simply hope that viewers continue to check out the show and stay attuned to what’s going on with it. This is basically the third season in a row that the Melissa Rauch comedy has started up at a rather atypical time when compared to other shows in the past. It could be rather hard for viewers to remember to check the show out live — so with that, here’s to hoping that they either do or remember to stream it pretty quickly on after the fact.

