Dexter: Resurrection: The Original Sin trailer implications…

Earlier today, you may be aware that Showtime released a new trailer for Dexter: Original Sin, the new prequel set for December 13. We have known a good bit about that project for a while and yet, there was another big-time secret dropped at the same time…

To be specific, it seems as though the prequel may actually show Michael C. Hall on screen, at least briefly, in the role of Dexter Morgan. Why? Well, this will help to explain why the story of the prequel is being told, as the character will see his life flash before his eyes after nearly being killed out in Iron Lake…

Now, we know already that Dexter: Resurrection is the show that will serve as a direct sequel to New Blood, in addition to the flagship show that aired on Showtime for many years. Most of the follow-up on Dexter’s present-day life is going to be reserved for this.

However, we do think this, at least small, inclusion of the present-day Dexter into the prequel may be the producers saying that if you are a huge fan of the character and this world, you won’t want to skip it. After all, there is a chance that another character or two from that show could end up impacting what is happening to Dexter down the road. Of course, there is also a chance that the worlds could be tied together in a way nobody could predict. We do think that Showtime will at least try to further justify the existence of Original Sin, beyond of course the fact that they love making money. (A big reason for the franchise’s return is Showtime indicating that they wanted to do more big-ticket shows following the Paramount+ re-branding.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

