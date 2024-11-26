Survivor 47 episode 11 sneak peek: Is Kyle changing his strategy?

Tomorrow night is going to bring Survivor 47 episode 11 over to CBS, so what more will we be able to say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we do tend to think that there is a lot that can be said about Kyle’s spot in the game and/or what he wants to do from here on out. After all, he is easily the biggest target of everyone left and he knows it. He’s won too many challenges at this point to be under the radar and really, his only choice is to get deceitful and try to figure out a way to find at least a few people who are willing to work with him.

If you head over to this link, you can see a preview for this episode where Kyle talks through where he stands. At first, he struggled with the idea of backstabbing or going against anyone in this game — but a lot of that has changed over time for a multitude of different reasons. He is now in a spot where he does seem to understand the value in doing this a little more, and he also may need to.

Provided that Kyle doesn’t win the next immunity, what he probably does need to do is get some other stragglers alongside him. Or, just people like Sam, Andy, Rachel, and Teeny. Sue has had it out for him and she and Caroline both could be toast. If he can get out Genevieve, she is one of the few people who may be seen as a target on his level. Because of Sue’s sentiment towards him, he may have to figure out a way to work around that … even if it is hard.

Realistically, though, the moment Kyle loses, he could be toast. He may just have to keep up these victories.

