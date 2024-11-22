Survivor 47 episode 11 spoilers: Kyle the obvious target?

This morning CBS revealed some of the first details from Survivor 47 episode 11 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, you can make the argument that the removal of Gabe from the game is where things could really get interesting, as there is no more Tuku 4 and really, there is no major voting block at this point. This could shift things to where we are seeing more duos find a way to work together. Rachel and Andy are at this point a little bit of an odd couple; meanwhile, you’ve also got out there Sue and Caroline, who seem to still be close in their own right. They could be under the radar now for a while with Gabe gone, and there are huge solo threats like Genevieve, who will almost certainly remain a target alongside Kyle.

Want to learn more about what else is next? Then go ahead and check out the Survivor 47 episode 11 synopsis:

“Flipping the Win Switch” – After 20 days in the game, battle lines are drawn, and the stakes cannot be higher. The winner of a classic immunity challenge will guarantee their spot in the final seven, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 27 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

We would argue at this point that really no matter who wins immunity, Kyle should go if he doesn’t win it. The only person who has beaten him in an individual challenge at this point is Gabe, who is also now gone. If Kyle makes it to the end, he wins — he’s got the story and the likability, and also would not have to play that dastardly to do it. Genevieve is secondary, mostly because of what she is capable of doing.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 47 episode 11 on CBS?

