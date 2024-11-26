Vanderpump Rules renewed for season 12 … with whole new cast

After an extremely long period of waiting and uncertainty, we now know that Vanderpump Rules is coming back. However, it will hardly be the same show you’ve come to know and love over the years.

Per the folks at Bravo, the series is going to return for what is an effective season 12 reboot, one that will not feature the iconic cast featured above. The writing has been on the wall for this iteration of the show for a while, and for reasons that go beyond just the Scandoval drama that completely took over the world of reality TV.

So what will the new season actually focus on? Well, the synopsis notes that “the new season will feature Lisa Vanderpump and a new group of close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors…. Under her watchful eye, the West Hollywood mainstay SUR – and now TomTom – welcomes the next batch of servers, hosts and bartenders rife with plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies.”

Season 12 is actually not going to start filming until next year and with that, it could be a while before the cast is identified.

Speaking further on what is to come in a statement, here is at least a little more of what Vanderpump had to say:

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between … I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

While we are sure that the next version of this show is going to have an audience, at the same time, it will never be able to hold a candle to the original. How can it, given that this past iteration existed in such a unique time and place?

