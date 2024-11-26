Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 sneak peek: Becka breaks in

In less than 24 hours, Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 is poised to arrive on Apple TV+ — why not learn more about it now?

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a new sneak preview for this upcoming episode, one that features Becka seemingly doing her best burglar impersonation inside of Angelica’s house. What is she after there? It may just be evidence of the character’s wrongdoing, as she has been nothing but a thorn in the side of the Garvey family for most of the season.

What has she been up to here? Well, if you need a reminder for whatever reason, just remember for a moment that she’s been blackmailing Ursula, and it seems like there was a good chance she was doing the same to Grace. We also know that the other sisters are not the ones to stand idly by if they think that someone is out to hurt them in some way. Becka may think that she can find some sort of proof that keeps Fiona Shaw’s character from interfering with their family.

Based on the start of the preview, it seems as though Becka may not be alone in what she’s doing here, as there is also a reasonably good chance here that Bibi was in there and fled from the scene before Angelica got back home. Becka, however, may not be as lucky. There could be a LOT of chaos that is coming up as a result of whatever transpires here … and while it should be entertaining to us, it is also probably not going to be that way for the sisters. We have to just go ahead and be prepared for some fallout that may or may not lead to that moment with the trunk teased at the start of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

