Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What is realistic?

For those who are not aware at the moment, Euphoria season 3 is going to be filming at some point early on in the new year. It took a really long time to get to this point and yet, we do think that in the months ahead, there will be something great to share!

At this point, we really just think that HBO needs to be able to share some photos of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, or some other actors back at work for people to believe it is real — and at this point, we more than understand that!

Given that we’ve lined up some of this information already, let’s talk actual air dates — or, to be more specific, the most likely date for the show to be back. We’ve heard from some of the cast already that it would be unlikely that you see new episodes at some point in 2025, given that it would be a really fast turnaround between the end of production and the show actually arriving.

Because of all of this, we do personally think that there is a super-likely timeframe in which you could see the series back. Just think here in terms of January 2026. What else makes sense? This is the same window that season 2 aired in and by virtue of that, we know there’s a chance that it is going to be extremely successful as a result. Now, we just have to hope that the story will live up to that long a wait and that viewers are still going to be interested. After all, this is a break that is so long, you do run the risk that people are not going to be as enthused as they would have been once upon a time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

