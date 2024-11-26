Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: The Kayce, Jamie story ahead

Who is going to be one of the major players heading into Yellowstone season 5 episode 12? Or, rather, what relationship will stand out the most?

Well, given that Sarah Atwood is now dead, we are entering yet another era where some of the parameters could be different. Jamie may be looking for someone else to lean on … and could that be Kayce? The two are never going to be the best of friends at this point but with the way that conversations are happening, it does feel like there are still some chances that one could approach the other and vice-versa.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on this matter, here is at least more of what director Christina Voros had to say:

… Kayce is the only person who is holding out for Jamie to be the good version of himself. I think part of what is so powerful in the loss of Sarah is that even though you think, from the very beginning, that they are manipulating each other, they are a good team. They are strategically approaching the problem together in a way that gives Jamie a companion that he doesn’t have anywhere else in his family. And it speaks to part of the vulnerability that Dawn [Olivieri] has played into the part; you see it not only in the moments in the phone call but also in the way she strikes back at him in that fight by going for the jugular — and saying, “once the person who made the name is gone … .” That’s not a place you go unless you are really trying to hurt someone. And the question is, is it purely manipulative? Or does she feel like she’s being attacked by someone she really cares about?

With Kayce, it’s different. Kayce still sees the brother he’s always known, somewhere. He sees a flicker of that. He’s not ready to give up on that. To consider that Jamie could be responsible for his father’s death erases anything he has known of him before. And so I think it’s more a testament to Kayce’s character and loyalty and love for family that he doesn’t want to let that go, because to cross over to the other side is past the point of no return for him.

Here is where things get so complicated. Kayce does still know how bad Jamie can be and because of that, we do not think that he will be waiting around forever so that the better angels of his adoptive brother start to turn up. Beth is going to have her own influence and at this point, we do tend to think that a lot of her thoughts on Jamie are abundantly clear.

Also, Kayce may have to spend some more of his time dealing with another issue: Whoever may have been hired to kill John in the first place. We do think that a massive ripple effect could be coming following the death of Sarah as they try to tie up loose ends.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone right now, including some more insight on what is ahead

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we move into Yellowstone season 5 episode 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







