Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 spoilers: After that big death…

Following what we saw on tonight’s new episode, it feels like Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 is about to hit another level.

After all, go ahead and remember the fact that Sarah Atwood is dead — and that Jamie is well-aware of it. What is he going to do as a result? A part of what makes things so interesting right now is the fact that he may not know or understand what happened. From our vantage point, it is pretty darn clear that the organization Sarah hired is the one who took her out, given the sudden need to cover her tracks. Does Jamie believe that? That’s something different.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

What makes Jamie such an interesting character here is that he is an enormously complicated guy morally. We do not think that he really is some sort of mustache-twirling villain. Instead, he is someone who is emotionally damaged, unpredictable, and also now alone. This makes him all the more dangerous. He could go after Beth; or, he could just try to flee the country. At this point, we honestly think that there’s a chance we are going to see almost anything play out here.

While all of this is going on, remember for a moment here that we are also going to learn a few things here about what is happening when it comes to the future of the ranch. We saw a reasonable amount of this story play out already thanks to the conversation with Kayce, Beth, and Rainwater within episode 11, but we tend to think that it will continue. It is almost impossible to think that the ranch continues in its current form and yet, there may still be some other interesting ways that it could exist. Let’s just hope, shall we?

Related – Check out some more news entering the Yellowstone season 5 finale — what more can you expect?

What should you expect to see entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







