NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 8: ‘Sick as Our Secrets’

Come next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 8 — what more can we say?

The first thing to note here is that thanks to episode 7, we do recognize further what a younger Gibbs is getting out of this work, and how it is driving him to uncover a further sense of healing. We do tend to believe that in some way, this will be a significant driving force as we tend to move forward.

Now, as the Austin Stowell series presses onward, we will have to see how the writers can hit some other milestones for Gibbs in order to make things interesting — and also justify the story that Mark Harmon’s version of the character is telling us in the present.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 8 carries with it the title of “Sick as Our Secrets.” Want to learn more? Then check out the synopsis:

“Sick as Our Secrets” – Gibbs and the team investigate the case of a Navy priest who was killed in the confessional booth and may have been targeted by mistake. Meanwhile, Randy shows Gibbs the ropes of working a protective detail while struggling with a personal situation, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, most of this is revolving almost entirely around the case — if there is something more that we are going to get here? We would not be surprised but for now, the show is clearly making us wait to see exactly what is set to transpire.

