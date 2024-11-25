Before season 1 episode 7 air date: A notable change

We know that Before season 1 episode 7 is coming to Apple TV+, but here is some more news to go ahead and note now: You will be seeing the Billy Crystal show back sooner rather than later!

So, what can we go ahead and say now? Well, the plan here for the mystery / thriller to actually come back with episode 7 tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern — a good two days earlier than when it typically launches on the service. What’s the reason for that? Well, we do tend to think that it is tied to the Thanksgiving holiday and is a great way to viewers to be able to see the show before taking off to spend time with friends and family.

If you have not heard too much yet about Before season 1 episode 7, let’s just go ahead and share the synopsis — after all, it does a good job laying the groundwork:

To prevent Noah’s transfer, Eli conducts a risky therapy session — and makes a startling revelation.

Based on everything that we’ve seen on the show right now, it appears as though there is some sort of connection between Noah and some part of Eli’s past — quite possibly Benjamin, who is the person who was with Lynn prior to Crystal’s character. They seemingly have similar marks on their chest, and they both speak some element of Dutch.

So, how much of this is real? Is a lot of it in Eli’s head? These are the things that Before wants us wanting and while we may not get all the answers soon, it would be nice to get some.

Is there anything that you do think we are going to learn entering Before season 1 episode 7?

Do you think this was a smart move from a scheduling point of view? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back for some other updates.

