Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 2: Is Sister Lila dead?

We knew entering Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 2 that there would probably be more deaths — still, did you expect how things played out?

Out of everything that we saw, the most brutal demise here has to be that of Sister Lila, who basically had to enter her own genetic-based Agony in order to try and deliver answers on what it was Raquella spoke of prior to her death. The whole sequence that plays out is fairly insane, especially the visual aesthetic that Lila is surrounded with in this world. By far, it is the closest thing to horror that we’ve seen the HBO series pull off to this point.

So what did we learn about from this whole course of events? Well, the simplest answer here is that we’ve had a chance to discover a little bit more from the vantage point of Desmond Hart and his apparent role in all of this. He may have been who Raquella attempted to warn Valya about. We know that he is someone who had a rebirth-through-spice if you will, and we also saw more from the end of the episode exactly what he is capable of.

Now, it is so easy to fall into almost every single word Desmond says, largely because Travis Fimmel is so exceptional in this role. Also, he can do something that nobody else in the world of this show is able to do: Resist some of what Valya is saying. He did not cut her throat and instead, seems to understand now more of her true fears.

Because Desmond is not a character from the source material, of course it does feel like almost anything with him could happen. This does make him feel like such a fascinating, chaotic element to the story — that and we don’t know if Lila will find herself possessed by someone else other than Raquella or Dorotea. Could she also really be gone?

