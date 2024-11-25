Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: Director on threat ahead

As we get ourselves prepared to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 12, there is one thing to remember that is absolutely nuts. How are we already so far into the story? There are only three episodes remaining until the story as we know it is over.

Is there still a chance for more after the fact? Certainly, but we are also aware that a possible season 6 would look and feel rather different. Per all accounts, the rest of season 5 is story that was originally intended to be the end.

With all of that being said, let’s get more into a conversation now about threats. We know that one of the bigger ones as of late was Sarah Atwood, but she is gone. Jamie is technically still out there, but he is not necessarily out to kill everyone left and right. The people at this point the Duttons should fear the most are those with the organization Sarah hired to kill John. They seem to be rather exceptional at cutting loose ends, no?

Speaking to The Wrap, director Christina Voros talks about why it was included in episode 11 how they went about killing John — and also the role they could play moving forward:

… One of the things that I feel is really well done here, is for a bunch of people who are constantly on the lookout for danger, the Achilles heel needs to be something that one isn’t expecting. John certainly wasn’t expecting assassins to sneak into his bedroom, get him in a choke hold and stage his suicide. Nor did Sarah expect that she would be so immediately put at risk because of that. I also think, because it was such a specific technical thing and Taylor [Sheridan] really does his research when it comes to these law enforcement maneuvers, it would be a very tricky thing to address in exposition. You couldn’t understand it. If you did, you wouldn’t feel it. I think you really need to witness what happened. Someone needs to be a witness to what happened. Kayce figures it out. Beth finds out. But the audience is the witness to what really transpires, and the audience is perhaps more aware of the specificity of the threat moving forward than the characters are themselves, because they’re still trying to unravel the mystery of it.

This group, in the end, really does not have any skin in the game beyond protecting themselves. Because of this, anyone could go at any moment. Let’s just hope that you are prepared for that…

