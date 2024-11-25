Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: Dawn Olivieri on Sarah’s death

We had a good feeling that Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 is going to be featuring some sort of shocking event. Well, let’s just say we’ve seen it now courtesy of Sarah Atwood.

Did we anticipate that this character was probably going to die at some point? 100% yes and at the same time, we did not know exactly how it was that this was going to come about. It did feel like she could have made it a week or two further, but the moment that John’s death was re-classified, it felt like she could be in some measure of danger.

In reflecting on her character’s story to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the woman behind the role in Dawn Olivieri had to say:

I’m sure it was never the plan for Sarah to lose her life. That is a loss. But she certainly made the boldest move [in putting a hit out on John], and created the biggest wave. There’s no denying that. I don’t know if she’s looking down from some place going, “Ha ha, I got you”; it doesn’t matter anymore. But to leave that mark on this story and that family is certainly the darkest of the dark.

Sarah was no doubt one of the most wicked people within the world of the show, and we do think what happens in the aftermath of her death will be rather fascinating. After all, is there a chance that Market Equities just brings someone else out to Montana to take her place? That is certainly possible, but we also don’t think that they would have the same power at all over Jamie. Caroline Warner is relentless, though, and we do think she could try to carefully plot her next move and fast.

