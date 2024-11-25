Poppa’s House season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Family Photo’

As we get prepared to see Poppa’s House season 1 episode 6 on CBS next week, it feels like we’re getting a classic sitcom story. After all, “Family Photo” is all about what happens when you have someone in said photo that you want to exclude. What do you do? Do you try and take a new one? Or, do you just work in order to edit someone out? We, of course, imagine that there will be some heated debates.

Also, it’s worth noting that Poppa and Junior both are going to come into this with their own opinions. Because of this, we do tend to think that stubbornness will lead to a lot of comedy.

Below, you can see some more insight on what is ahead here courtesy of the Poppa’s House season 1 episode 6 synopsis:

“Family Photo” – Poppa wants a new family photo that doesn’t include his ex-wife, but Junior and Nina don’t want to leave Catherine out, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Dec. 2 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Wendy Raquel Robinson guest stars as Catherine, Poppa’s ex-wife. Geoffrey Owens guest stars as JJ, Nina’s father.

Now, of course we just have to hope that there are a few surprises baked into this! One way or another, we do tend to think that this story is going to bring us some closure; after all, there are going to be some other stories for the producers to get into here for much of the month of December. We just hope that there is a chance that the remainder of the show lives up to what we’ve seen in some of the early weeks.

