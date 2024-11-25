The Neighborhood season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Tina’s father visits

Next week, CBS is going to bring to you The Neighborhood season 7 episode 6 — what more can we say at this point?

Well, let’s just say that if you watch this show to see some family-based humor, this particular story could be right up your alley. This is one where Tina’s father is going to be front and center for a lot of what’s ahead — and as a result of that, there could be a handful of entertaining and/or surprising moments.

So what can you expect to see when it comes to this in general? Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 6 synopsis right now:

“Welcome to Daddy Issues” – Tina’s newly single father visits. Meanwhile, Dave and Gemma try to curb their spending so they can afford to send Grover to a private high school, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec. 2 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Glynn Turman guest stars as Otis, Tina’s father.

For those who are wondering, this will not be the last episode of the calendar year, as there are plans to give you a little bit more throughout December. This is hopefully going to help compensate for the fact that it took a little while for the show to get underway; also, we did have a hiatus already this season. There is no real need for CBS to rush into another, especially since we know that we’ll eventually get there closer to Christmas and then also early on next year.

In the interim, let’s just cross our fingers that there are going to be a lot of great opportunities to laugh — we tend to think that at this point in the year especially, stories about family are all the more important.

