9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 return date at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 return date? What about some other scoop on what’s to come?

The first thing that we should hand over here is probably the news that is the most bittersweet. After all, there is no new episode of the series next week. Also, the same can be said for the week after. Tonight is being billed as the fall finale for a reason!

So when are you going to be seeing 9-1-1: Lone Star back on the air? Luckily, there is some news that has already been figured out on that! Based on the information that we’ve had a chance to see so far, the plan is for the first responder drama to return on Monday, January 20. There are only three more episodes to go, so the plan here is that you will see one on the 20th, one on the 27th, and then the series finale on February 3.

Why end a show that is this popular? We recognize that the question is a little baffling, and the only real answer that we can give you is that it has a lot to do with the cost of the series compared to what sort of money Fox is willing to shell out for some of this stuff at present. We are seeing that they are trying to cut back and while we wondered if ABC would be willing to pick up the spin-off, that does not appear to be something that they are necessarily looking to do at this point. Instead, it seems like they are more intrigued about doing a different spin-off.

Related – Could you see Grace make a return within the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale?

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other great updates on the way here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







