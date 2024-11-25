Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: A realistic estimate

We should of course recognize that at the time of this writing, nothing has been made official when it comes to a Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Yet, doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion? There has been some chatter about it for a good while.

If you recall earlier this year, we saw a really quick turnaround with Paramount+ when it comes to greenlighting another season of Lioness and then the start of production. We are anticipating something similar here when it comes to the Jeremy Renner series. Things could be quietly planned out before the scenes, and then cameras could start rolling within the first few months of 2025.

Because of everything that we are laying out here, it honestly does not feel like summer 2024 is too early an estimate for us to see another season of this show. As a matter of fact, that is precisely what we are hoping for when it comes to continuity. The more frequent that a show like this can come on the air, the better off it is.

If not the summer, then we certainly think that Mayor of Kingstown could be back in the fall. When you do think about some other shows including Tulsa King, Landman, or Lioness, we certainly feel like we will be heading back into Mike’s world before any of the others. At the end of the day, this is really just what makes the most sense from a fundamental standpoint.

Let’s just hope here that no matter when season 4 airs, it is going to be more than worth the wait. We know that there’s potential to deliver a lot of great stuff, especially when it comes to new threats, twists, and opportunities to know some of the remaining characters better.

