Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that we’ve seen some over the past few weeks. Is there a way to keep that going?

Well, here is where we have to come in and share a certain amount of bad news: There is no installment tonight. What is the reason for that? The late-night comedy show aired its finale last week and now, we are entering a situation where there is not going to be any more until at least some point in February. An exact premiere date will be announced at another time.

As we think about whatever the future is going to hold here for Last Week Tonight, we do think that the show is at somewhat of an interesting crossroads at this point. After all, consider the fact that we are entering another new Presidential administration and at this point, it is a time in which a lot of the show’s core demo may not be interested in hearing about politics. What does that mean? It’s possible that show could do more pieces that are a little bit similar to what we just saw on TikTok, where they look at some issues that are going a little more under the radar these days.

We will say that for us personally, what we would like to see the series actually do is more interviews; they have been rare over the course of time, but Oliver is naturally good at them and it is a way to change the format a little bit. We’re not talking here about bringing anyone into the studio; instead, we’re looking more at what it would be like to bring the host out into some other settings. We’ve seen that on some of the earlier seasons, but not as much recently.

What do you most want to see when we do get Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it arrives in 2025?

