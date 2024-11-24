Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Final expectations

In just a matter of hours you are going to be seeing Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 arrive on Paramount Network. So, what are you going to be seeing throughout?

Well, let’s just start by noting that somehow, we imagine that Beth and Kayce are going to take some steps to figure out the truth about John Dutton’s death. We already saw Luke Grimes’ character doing this at the end of this past episode, so we tend to think that this is going to continue. Whether or not he finds success in this, however, is a totally different story. We tend to think that the organization responsible for taking out Kevin Costner’s character has insulated himself rather well.

As for what Jamie, we do tend to think that he is going to be looking at an opportunity here to seize more power for himself — with the help of Sarah Atwood, the person who actually hired the aforementioned organization. Speaking to Cinema Blend, Wes Bentley makes it appear that there is going to be some sort of opportunity to dive further into the relationship between these two:

In the new season, we’re gonna learn a lot more about the relationship between Jamie and Sarah and what Sarah wants, what Jamie really wants. And it was hard for me to see who was playing who, or if they were playing each other or truly connecting. You know, it was a bit of a mystery to me as well. And as we move forward, it’s interesting to see where that comes out. And it’s another one of those great ideas from Taylor [Sheridan], definitely.

Do we think that Sarah could have some affection for Jamie? Maybe as much as she has some affection for anyone. However, at the same time you have to remember that the #1 thing she cares about is rather simply Sarah. Everything else is secondary.

