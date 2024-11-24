The Franchise season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following the season 1 finale today, will The Franchise season 2 happen at HBO? If so, when can you expect to see it?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting that there could easily be so much more of the superhero-film satire. This is a show that has managed to generate a lot of attention for itself in a short period of time, but is that really going to be enough?

Well, one thing that we can go ahead and say here is that, perhaps more than almost any other network out there, HBO will choose to bring shows back on the basis of belief. If they can envision that there will be a lot more of a show and if the quality is there, they will find a way to bring it back. After all, word-of-mouth is one of the best marketing engines that they really have.

Ultimately, we tend to think there is a good chance that we will hear something more between now and the end of the year; yet, we are also well-aware of the fact that this is one of those networks that can easily take their time. They really don’t have to rush anything along here, and we certainly do not think that they will.

When could another season premiere?

With the way in which this network tends to operate, it would not be all that much of a surprise if we are stuck waiting around to 2026 to see something more — after all, the bulk of their shows these days take at least 14-16 months between seasons, and in a lot of cases even longer depending on a wide array of external factors. At the very least, we do think that the cycle for a show like this would be a lot shorter than for some other series like The Last of Us or House of the Dragon.

Do you want to see The Franchise season 2 happen over at HBO down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







