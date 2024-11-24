Wolf Hall season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The death of Jane Seymour

As we get prepared to see Wolf Hall season 2 episode 4 on BBC One next week, it should be clear that we are at a pretty pivotal point in history.

For those of you who know the history of King Henry VIII rather well, then you are familiar that much of his time on the throne was fueled by his desire to have a male heir. What happens when he finally has one? Well, this upcoming episode is going to display a certain amount of where he is at psychologically. It is going to also be a tragic story, largely because of what happens to his third wife Jane Seymour shortly after the baby is born.

For a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the Wolf Hall season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

The court of King Henry is on the brink of a new era. Henry and Jane are expecting a child, and for the third time in his life, the king allows himself to imagine a legitimate heir. The war in the north is over, the rebels are stilled, and the Lady Mary is back at court and out of reach of Henry’s enemies. England is cautiously hopeful. But joy at the birth of the young prince in the autumn of 1538 is short-lived, for Edward is only 12 days old when his mother Jane dies in the complications of childbirth, and Henry’s court is plunged into mourning.

While a certain chunk of the series is about Henry, it is important to remember that Cromwell and the rest of the court are integral as well and honestly, that perspective is a big part of what is done so well here. Henry’s six wives is a story that has been highlighted in so many forms already, though rarely to the quality that we are having a chance to see it displayed here.

