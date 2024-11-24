The Equalizer season 5 episode 6 preview: ‘The Fight for Life’

As we get prepared to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 6 on CBS, we should note first and foremost something that is a bit strange.

After all, consider the following: This installment is coming in just seven days titled “The Fight for Life” and yet, there isn’t much news out there about it yet! This happens here and there, but what makes this situation especially strange is that we actually know a good bit about episode 7 (“Slay Ride”), which is airing the following week. This one will be the final episode of the calendar year, and the synopsis below sets the stage for what to expect there:

A joyous and merry Christmas turns dark when McCall, Dante and Miles find themselves held hostage in a hospital that’s been taken over by the cartel.

In general, we do think that the last two The Equalizer episodes this year are going to be mostly a reminder of everything the show does best, whether that be relentless action or opportunities to get to know all of the characters a little bit better. We know that this season has been atypical when it comes to the McCall – Dante dynamic, but we do hope that it settles into something more consistent in the second part of the season.

When is the show coming back in the new year?

If you haven’t heard too much about that just yet, let’s just note that the tentative plan is that we’re going to see more of it moving into February. The reason for the long break in January is simply because there are SO many specials and sporting events happening — basically, putting it on the air would hurt its ratings. We want to see a season 6, so you need to do what you can in order to preserve it.

Related – Did you know that a spin-off for The Equalizer is supposedly in development?

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 5 episode 6 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







